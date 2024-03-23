Demonstrations held across UK in support of Palestinians

Demonstrators gathered in different locations across the UK on Saturday calling for an urgent cease-fire in Gaza.

Thousands of people participated in demonstrations held at 48 points across the country upon the call of non-governmental organizations that have been organizing support marches for Palestine since October.

A total of 11 protests were held in the capital London, where activists gathered in the Camden area, and marched to the office of main opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer in the Mornington Crescent area.

The activists, who criticized Starmer as well as the British government for supporting Israel, chanted "Free Palestine", "Palestine will be free from river to sea" and "Stop bombing children."

Meanwhile, a group of people supporting Israel also gathered in front of Starmer's office. The police took extensive security measures to prevent any escalations between the groups.

Also, funerals in absentia were held in the cities of Newcastle and Worchester.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip since the Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Palestinian group Hamas in which some 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and over 74,400 others injured besides causing mass destruction, displacement, and shortage of necessities.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which, in an interim ruling in January, ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.









