Chinese president condemns Moscow concert hall attack in condolence message to Russian counterpart

Chinese President Xi Jinping condemned on Saturday an attack in the Moscow region of Russia that claimed the lives of at least 60 people, state media said.

In a condolence message to his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, Xi said China opposes all forms of terrorism, strongly condemns terrorist attacks, and firmly supports the efforts of the Russian government to maintain national security and stability.

Gunmen opened fire at concertgoers on Friday, killing at least 60 people and injuring 145 others. The attack, claimed by the Daesh/ISIS terror group, took place as rock band Picnic was about to perform at the Crocus City Hall just west of Moscow.







