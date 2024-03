Ukraine had 'nothing to do' with Moscow attack: presidency

Ukraine had 'nothing to do' with a gun attack on a concert hall outside Moscow on Friday, presidential aide Mykhailo Podolyak said on Telegram.

"Regarding the events in Crocus City in the Russian suburbs, where certain events took place today, some shooting, some terrorist actions by unidentified persons, let's be clear, Ukraine absolutely has nothing to do with these events," he said.