Public shock over Princess Catherine cancer disclosure

Tourists outside Buckingham Palace on Friday reacted with shock after Catherine, Princess of Wales announced she had received a cancer diagnosis.

Hannah Dickerson, visiting London from the United State, described 42-year-old Catherine's announcement as a "very big deal" given her age and popularity.

"It's just shocking considering King Charles was already just diagnosed with cancer and then all the rumours and speculations about Kate. And finally, we know what happened," she added.

The announcement -- made by Catherine herself in a highly unusual video statement in which she also expressed solidarity with others fighting cancer -- would make people realise the royals were "people and not just these royal figureheads", she added.

"I think it's important to know that they're human just like us... I think it's very, very good that they're open about showing that they're not afraid to hide it," she told AFP.

Amy Watson, an Australian tourist, said the princess's health problems would be particularly difficult for the royal family to deal with in the wake of the death of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022 and Charles's own diagnosis.

Royal officials said in early February that the king was stepping back from public duties to undergo treatment for an unspecified cancer.

"I actually got the notification of her diagnosis as I was just standing outside of the palace. It's quite a shock," Watson said.

"I think it would have a great impact following the deaths in the family quite recently. So I just hope they're all OK," she added.

Another Australian tourist, Josh Porter, said Catherine's health battle might also change heir to the throne Prince William's views on "what they (the family) do and how they do it".

William and Catherine have three young children -- future king Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.

"I think it would certainly raise questions as to whether he would want to or how soon he would want to take up the reins (as monarch)", he said.









