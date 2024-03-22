Moldovan citizens are in Ukrainian army, fighting against Russia: Defense minister

Moldovan Defense Minister Anatolie Nosatii confirmed on Friday that the country's citizens are fighting alongside Ukraine's army in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

The minister said in an interview with Moldovan TV8 that Moldovans joined the Ukrainian army voluntarily and on their own initiative.

Meanwhile, Moldovan President Maya Sandu threatened its citizens that if any of them joined the Russian army, they would be deprived of Moldovan citizenship.

Mercenary activities in Moldova are illegal and considered a criminal offence under the country's legislation.

Last Friday, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed that 17 Moldovan citizens had arrived in Ukraine to join the fighting, which began in Feb. 2022.

According to the ministry, Poland is "the undisputed leader" in terms of the number of mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side.