First EU sanctions on Russia after Navalny death now in force

EU sanctions on 33 people including Russian judges, prison officers and two Russian penal colonies went into force on Friday in response to the death of opposition politician Alexei Navalny.



These are the first EU sanctions after the death of Navalny. Among those targeted are the director of IK-2, the penal colony where Navalny was held, and the prison's doctor Alexei Vassilyevich Lisyuk.



According to the sanctions published in the EU Official Journal, a register of EU laws, the individuals were targeted for human rights violations and their neglect of Navalny's health in Russian prison.



The move follows the choreographed re-election of Russian president Vladimir Putin. The election was overshadowed by Navalny's death in a Siberian prison camp in February.









