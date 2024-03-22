EU foreign policy chief hails resumption of UNRWA funding from more countries

The EU foreign policy chief on Friday hailed the resumption of funding to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) from more countries.

Following the unproven Israeli accusation that some UNRWA staffers were involved in the Oct. 7 attacks, many countries suspended payments to the aid agency in late January, pending an investigation.

Earlier in the day, Finland decided to resume funding for the UNRWA.

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell wrote in a post on X: "More and more countries are resuming funding to (UNRWA). The agency plays an irreplaceable role as lifeline for the strained civilians in Gaza and provides indispensable support to the Palestinians of the whole region."

Earlier this month, the European Commission announced that it would release €50 million ($54.7 million) in UNRWA funding.

Shortly after the commission announced its decision, Sweden and Canada also resumed aid, citing the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

UNRWA was established by the UN General Assembly more than 70 years ago to assist Palestinians who were forcibly displaced from their land.

Israel has waged a deadly military offensive on Gaza since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack led by Hamas in which nearly 1,200 Israelis were killed.

More than 32,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have since been killed in Gaza, and nearly 74,300 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.