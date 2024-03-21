WHO warns that cholera outbreak could flare up again in Haiti

The World Health Organization's Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that a cholera outbreak in Haiti, which has been declining since the end of last year, could flare up again if current turmoil in the Caribbean island nation continues.

Violence has flared as armed gangs who have been increasing their power in recent years took advantage of the absence earlier this month of Prime Minister Ariel Henry.

More than 360,000 people are internally displaced in Haiti, according to U.N. estimates.

"Cholera response activities and data surveillance have already been affected by the recent violence." WHO's Tedros told reporters at a virtual briefing.

"The situation would worsen significantly in the coming weeks if the fuel becomes scarce and access to essential medical supplies is not improved soon."