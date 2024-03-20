TRUMPS COMMENTS ON AUSTRALIAN ENVOY TRIGGER DEBATE IN CANBERRA

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's comments on the Australian ambassador to Washington have triggered a debate in Canberra with opposition parties raising questions.

Kevin Rudd, Australia's 26th prime minister and Canberra's current ambassador to the U.S., elicited criticism from Trump during a British TV interview, who said Rudd was "not the brightest bulb."

Trump, the Republican Party's presumptive nominee for the 2024 presidential election, was responding to questions about Rudd's past comments about him.

"He won't be there long if that's the case," Trump replied when a TV host pointed out Rudd's comments, calling him the "most destructive president" and a "traitor to the West."

"I don't know much about him. I heard he was a little bit nasty.

"I hear he's not the brightest bulb, but I don't know much about him. If he's at all hostile, he will not be there long," Trump continued.

"The most destructive president in history. He drags America and democracy through the mud. He thrives on fomenting, not healing, division. He abuses Christianity, the church and the bible to justify violence. All aided and abetted by Murdoch's Fox News network in America which feeds this," Rudd had said about Trump in June 2020.

Rudd is yet to speak about the insults hurled by Trump but lawmakers in Australian parliament did raise the issue.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese accused the opposition Liberal party of "playing politics" and said he was "surprised" by the question about Rudd, ABC News reported.

Rudd was instrumental in negotiations about the AUKUS defense deal among Australia, the U.S. and the UK under which Canberra is expected to receive three nuclear-powered submarines.

The deal, which allows any future U.S. president to cancel the submarine transfers to Canberra, has triggered domestic opposition in Australia.

Rudd assumed charge in Washington last year in March. He earlier led the Asia Society think tank.

Foreign Minister Penny Wong called Rudd "a very effective ambassador and would not be replaced as ambassador" if Trump was elected.

Previously when asked about his comments about Trump, Rudd said: "I haven't done them as the Australian ambassador to the United States."