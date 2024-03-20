Russia plans to install air defense systems at energy facilities

The Russian Energy Ministry is working to protect the country's oil and natural gas facilities with air defense systems, according to a senior energy ministry official on Tuesday.

Artem Verkhov, director of the Russian Energy Ministry's department for gas industry development, disclosed at a parliament meeting that the ministry, along with the Russian National Guard, are working together on protection plans, in particular self-propelled, medium-range surface-to-air missiles and anti-aircraft artillery systems like the Pantsir missile defense system.

Verhov said that they have also carried out various legislative work on the security of these facilities.

The announcement came after the Ukrainian army carried out several drone attacks on oil and gas facilities in Russia, causing disruptions to the facilities' operations.

















