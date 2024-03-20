Mexico will not accept deportations from Texas, calls law 'dehumanizing'

 Contact Us
Reuters WORLD
Published March 20,2024
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador sharply criticized a Texas law that would empower state law enforcement authorities to arrest people suspected of illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border, saying Mexico will not accept anyone deported by Texas.

Lopez Obrador said the law, which was blocked again late on Tuesday by a federal appeals court, just hours after the U.S. Supreme Court had cleared the way for it to go into effect, is draconian, dehumanizing and unfair, and would prompt a diplomatic response from Mexico.