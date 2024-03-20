Far-right Austrian figure banned from entering Germany for 3 years

A local administration in northeastern Germany has banned the entry of a far-right Austrian politician.

Martin Sellner, a member of Identitarian Movement, said on X Tuesday that the city of Potsdam had banned his entry, adding that the decision was in force nationwide.

In the video he posted, Sellner said the decision would be valid for three years and requires he be expelled within a month if does get into the country.

Sellner had attended a meeting in Switzerland's northern Aargau Canton on March 16. Swiss police had raided the meeting, arrested Sellner, who was described as "dangerous," and asked him to leave the country.

Ultra-right and racist groups later organized a secret meeting, also attended by Sellner, in Potsdam on Nov. 25, 2023.

















