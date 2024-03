Qatar: An Israeli operation in Rafah will result in 'atrocities' that have not been seen

Children stand next to the rubble of Al-Faruq Mosque, that was destroyed during Israeli bombardment, in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip on March 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

An Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip's southern city of Rafah would result in major destruction and "atrocities" that have not been seen in the conflict, Qatar's foreign ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari said on Tuesday.

Qatar is cautiously optimistic about the Gaza ceasefire talks, he added during a press conference in Doha.