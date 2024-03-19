IOC accuses Russia of 'politicisation of sport' with Friendship Games

The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday accused Russia of "politicising sport" by launching its so-called Friendship Games from next September.

The new competition will compete with the Olympic Games and Russian organisers are also planning a winter edition.

The IOC, which has authorised the participation of Russian sportsmen and women in this year's Olympics in Paris only under a neutral banner and on condition that they did not support Russia's invasion of Ukraine, called on the sporting world and the governments invited by Moscow "to reject any participation in and support of" this event, it said in a statement.







