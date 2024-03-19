13 people trapped in gold mine in Russia after rock fall

A view shows trucks during search and rescue operations at the Pioneer gold mine, where miners were trapped after a rock fall, in the Amur Region, Russia March 19, 2024. (REUTERS)

Thirteen miners have been trapped in a gold mine in the Far Eastern Amur region of Russia after a rock fall, the Russian Emergency Ministry said on Tuesday.

The Amur region government declared an emergency to mobilize all available resources to rescue miners from the Pioneer mine in the Zeya district.

The miners are known to be in a gallery at a depth of 125 meters and are not accessible for communication.

All workers are reportedly from other Russian regions.

A team of 25 rescuers is working on the site, and a Mi-8 helicopter is stationed near the mine in case of an emergency, the ministry said.