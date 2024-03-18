Kremlin says Navalny widow lost 'ties to motherland'

The Kremlin said Monday Yulia Navalnaya "broke away from the motherland" and has lost her Russian "roots", dismissing opposition protests during a weekend election in which President Vladimir Putin secured a landslide win.

"There are many people who... have completely broken away from the motherland," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "Yulia Navalnaya, whom you mentioned, belongs to this group of people who lose their roots, lose their ties to the motherland, lose their understanding of the motherland."









