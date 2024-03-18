Fenerbahce win at Trabzonspor in match marred by clashes

Fenerbahce beat rivals Trabzonspor on Sunday to cling to the title race in a Turkish Super Lig match.

The visiting side upset Trabzonspor 3-2 on matchday 30, but the players' celebrations were marred by ugly scenes as many Trabzonspor fans stormed the pitch.

A large number of security personnel raced to the scene and stopped the attack at Papara Park.

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said an investigation has been launched into the events that took place after the match.

"After the Trabzonspor-Fenerbahce football match played this evening, efforts to identify the spectators entering the field and an investigation into the events that took place afterward were promptly initiated," Yerlikaya said on X.

Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak also said on X that they are investigating the incident.

"The necessary investigation has been initiated by the relevant authorities. We continue to follow the process closely," he added.

In the five-goal thriller, Fred scored twice in the 13th and 45th minutes while Michy Batshuayi scored the winner in the 87th minute.

Trabzonspor's two goals came from Enis Bardhi in the 63th minute and Trezeguet (penalty kick) in the 78th minute.

With this result, second-place Fenerbahce increased their points to 79 while Trabzonspor remained in third place with 49 points.

Galatasaray are atop the standings two points ahead of Fenerbahce.















