Bulgarian foreign minister Mariya Gabriel agrees to form new government

Reuters WORLD
Published March 18,2024
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel agreed on Monday to form a new government, following the resignation of Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov on March 5.

Denkov's resignation paved the way for his coalition partner, the centre-right GERB party, to lead the government as agreed following last year's elections.

GERB and a pro-Western bloc led by "We Continue to Change", which Denkov represents, agreed last year that Gabriel would would take over as prime minister, after Denkov completes his nine-month term.