Russia reports Ukrainian drone attacks in Moscow region

According to reports, four Ukrainian drones were fended off over the Moscow region on Sunday, as stated by Russia. The mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, shared on Telegram that two of the drones were intercepted in the Domodedovo district, which houses the city's airport.

DPA WORLD Published March 17,2024

Russia said it repelled four Ukrainian drones over the Moscow region on Sunday.



Moscow's mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on Telegram that air defense had shot down two drones over the Domodedovo district, where the capital's airport is located.



Two drones were repelled in the Ramenskoye and Stupino districts, Sobyanin wrote.



No injuries or damage were reported.



The information could not be independently verified. It was also unclear whether all the projectiles were repelled on approach. Russia often only reports supposed successes of its own air defence against Ukrainian drone attacks.



In recent weeks, Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian factories and facilities with drones in order to disrupt supplies for the attacking troops.



Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for more than two years.









