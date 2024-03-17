Brazilian president warns democracy in danger due to fascism

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva warned on Saturday that democracy in the world is in danger due to fascism.

He said democracy is in danger as people are offended by "fascism, Nazism, rabid, ignorant, brute extreme right."

"Who is against the system today? Who criticizes everything? Is (President Javier) Milei in Argentina. He even wants the central bank to close. He wants to cut everything with a buzz-saw," Lula said at the announcement ceremony for the reconstruction of the Gaucho municipalities.

Arguing that far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro still does not accept defeat in the presidential election, Lula said Bolsonaro is not aware of how he lost.

Lula said. "Politics is full of hatred" as most politicians have never experienced and the peaceful coexistence between adversaries has ended in many countries.

In the second round of presidential elections in late 2022, left-wing Lula secured 50.9% of the vote. Far-right Bolsonaro received 49.1%.



















