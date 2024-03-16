UN CRITICIZES RUSSIAS PLANS FOR PRESIDENTIAL POLLS IN ANNEXED TERRITORIES

A woman votes in Russia's presidential election at a polling station in Donetsk, Russian-controlled Ukraine, amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict on March 15, 2024. (AFP Photo)

A UN official on Friday strongly criticized the planned Russian presidential election in Ukrainian territories under Moscow's control.

"The principle of respect for territorial integrity and the political independence of states is the cornerstone of our collective security. Any annexation of the state's territory by another state resulting from the threat or use of force is a violation of the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law," UN Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs, Rosemary DiCarlo, told a UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

Describing Russia's elections planned from March 15 - 17 as "unacceptable," DiCarlo said Moscow must uphold the laws of Ukraine in the occupied territories.

"As this war is now in its third year, peace continues to elude us," she added.

Russia will hold a presidential election March 15 - 17, the first three-day presidential election in the country's history, in which President Vladimir Putin will seek a fifth term.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its third year at the end of last month, has killed at least 10,500 civilians and injured more than 19,800, according to UN figures.