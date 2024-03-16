Serbian president says world facing World War III, long-term cease-fire in Ukraine

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said Friday that the world is facing two possible scenarios -- a third world war or a long-term cease-fire in Ukraine.

"One scenario is whether the West will go in the direction of a full conflict with Russia, since it is not entirely easy to stop the Russian army on the ground," Vucic said at a news conference in Belgrade with the President of Bavaria state in Germany, Markus Soder. "And the second is that with the help of the United States of America and China, some kind of long-term truce, if not permanent peace, would be established, which would mean a huge relief for the world..

He added that if it goes in the direction of conflict, nobody would gain anything.

Soder said it is very important for Serbia to become a member of the EU and Bavaria will have its support.

''We are strongly advocating for Serbia to join the European Union. It would be a great shame for Europe, but I think also for Serbia, if you didn't go that way,'' said Soder.

He said it is important that Serbia, as the strongest country in the Balkans, with a European tradition, be a strong and good partner.

Soder said Bavaria will open a representative office in Belgrade, which will be responsible for developing economic, and scientific and technical cooperation.

Vucic said cooperation with Bavaria is important for Serbia as Bavarian companies employ 25,000 workers in Serbia.

Vucic also presented Soder with the Serbian State Order, the country's highest award.















