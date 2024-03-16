Russia says infiltration attempt by Ukrainian army thwarted

 Contact Us
Cooperation between the army and the Federal Security Service (FSB) resulted in the prevention of Ukrainian entry into the Belgorod and Kursk regions from March 12 to 15. The ministry reported the destruction of over 550 soldiers, 16 tanks, 19 armored vehicles (including 11 US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles), and 15 vehicles through airstrikes and artillery fire.

Published March 16,2024
The Russian Defense Ministry reported Friday that infiltration attempts into its southern territory by the Ukrainian army have been thwarted for the last four days.

It was reported that the army, in conjunction with the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) units, thwarted attempts by Ukraine to enter the Belgorod and Kursk regions from March 12 to 15.

"More than 550 soldiers, 16 tanks, 19 armored vehicles including 11 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles made in the US, and 15 vehicles were destroyed by airstrikes and artillery fire," said a statement from the ministry.

- 50 GROUP ATTACKS ON UKRAINIAN MILITARY TARGETS IN ONE WEEK

The statement said Russian forces launched 50 group attacks on Ukrainian military targets including airfields, weapon workshops, UAV depots, ammunition stores and fuel depots using precision weapons, rocket launchers and drones in the last week.

All designated targets were hit, including locations of Ukrainian Armed Forces units, nationalist formations and places where foreign mercenaries are present, it said.