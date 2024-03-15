WHATS GOING ON IN GAZA IS A TEST OF WHETHER WE CAN STAND AS HUMANS OR NOT

'What's going on in Gaza is a test of whether we can stand as humans or not'

A European Parliament (EP) member, Matjaz Nemec, on Friday emphasized the urgent need for a policy shift concerning the ongoing crisis in Gaza.

"It's one of the biggest challenges of our world since the Second World War. What's going on in Gaza is actually a test of whether we can stand as humans or not," Nemec told Anadolu, highlighting the dire situation unfolding in the region.

Drawing parallels with historical conflicts, Nemec expressed his belief that the term "genocide" could aptly describe the actions of Israeli forces in Gaza.

"I think that this is a genocide. It's not for me to decide, there's a court but I mean, if I compare what's going on in Gaza, to any other conflict, especially in Ukraine for example, we can use that word against the forces of Israel in Gaza," he said.

"The situation in Gaza represents one of the biggest trials faced since World War II," Nemec asserted, emphasizing the need for a humanitarian-centric approach from policymakers.

Noting the disparity between the EU administration's stance and the sentiments of the European populace, Nemec urged for a reconsideration of policy, calling on figures like EU Foreign Policy chief Josep Borrell to champion a more humane approach.

"The EU has to keep this stance," Nemec stressed, highlighting the importance of maintaining a principled position, particularly in the lead-up to the upcoming campaign period until June 9.

He pointed out that the EP called for an "urgent and lasting cease-fire" in Gaza for the first time on Feb. 29 when Israel continued its attacks, saying: "This is a very small step. It's not enough."

Nemec stated that the members who embrace the idea of reaching a cease-fire as soon as possible and starting negotiations on the basis of a two-state solution are working for bigger steps.

"We're talking about 30,000 dead. If this isn't enough, I don't know what would be sufficient to change the EU's official policy."

More than 31,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, have been killed in Gaza since Oct. 7, and over 73,000 injured amid mass destruction and shortages of necessities.

The Israeli war has pushed 85% of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice. An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide, and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.