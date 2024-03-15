Turkish foundation to provide Ramadan aid to Rohingya Muslims

Türkiye's Diyanet Foundation (TDV) will distribute 3,000 food packages and 10,000 iftar (breaking fast) packages among Rohingya Muslims in the Cox's Bazar region of Bangladesh.

The distribution of aid to those in need has begun as part of the aid project aimed at reaching 25,000 people in Cox's Bazar, the foundation said in a statement.

Throughout the year, 3,000 food packages and 10,000 iftar packages will be provided to Rohingya Muslims and Bangladeshi Muslims.

Oğuzhan Adsız, the TDV coordinator in Bangladesh, said that the aid efforts, which will continue throughout the year, have begun with the onset of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"Thanks to the generosity of our donors, we continue to distribute these aids among our brothers," Adsız said.

Adsız also mentioned that special festivals for Ramadan will be organized, saying: "We will share the excitement in the camps where Rohingya Muslims reside."



















