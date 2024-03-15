Russia says Poland 'undisputed leader' in number of mercenaries fighting for Ukraine

Russia's Defense Ministry said Thursday that Poland is "the undisputed leader" in terms of the number of mercenaries fighting on Ukraine's side.

The ministry said in a statement that since Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022, the total number of foreign mercenaries who have arrived in Ukraine had reached 13,387.

"The Russian Ministry of Defense continues to track and personally record all foreign mercenaries who have arrived in Ukraine to participate in combat action," the statement said.

The ministry noted that 2,960 mercenaries arrived in Ukraine from Poland. The US was second with 1,113 "soldiers of fortune" and Georgia third with 1,042.

A lot of mercenaries also come from Canada, the UK, Romania, France and Germany, the ministry said.













