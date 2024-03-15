Biden praises 'good speech' by Senate leader making case against Netanyahu

US President Joe Biden weighed in Friday on a growing row sparked by the Senate Majority leader's sharp rebuke of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with the president throwing his weight behind his Democratic ally.

Biden said Senator Chuck Schumer on Thursday alerted his staff beforehand that he was going to be making the address on the Senate floor, but did not elaborate on the remarks.

"He made a good speech, and I think he expressed the serious concern shared not only by him, but by many Americans," Biden said as he hosted Irish leader Leo Varadkar.

Schumer, the first Jewish leader of the US Senate, said Netanyahu has "lost his way," saying he has "all too frequently bowed to the demands of extremists."

"Israel cannot survive if it becomes a pariah," he said. "As a lifelong supporter of Israel, it has become clear to me that Netanyahu's coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7."

He was referring to the surprise cross-border attack on that date led by Hamas in which some 1,200 people were killed. Israel responded with a sweeping military campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 31,000 people, and has led to widespread destruction and displacement in the coastal enclave.

Five months into the conflict, Schumer said it is clear that Israelis need to "take stock of the situation and ask: 'Must we change course?'"

"At this critical juncture, I believe a new election is the only way to allow for a healthy and open decision-making process about the future of Israel, at a time when so many Israelis have lost their confidence in the vision and direction of their government.

"I also believe a majority of the Israeli public will recognize the need for change and I believe that holding a new election, once the war starts to wind down, would give Israelis an opportunity to express their vision for the post-war future," he added.











