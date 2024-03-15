Australia resumes funding to UNRWA in Gaza, expects others to follow suit

As the humanitarian situation in Gaza worsens, Australia on Friday resumed funding to the UN agency for Palestinians (UNRWA).

"In resuming funding, (the) government is responding to a humanitarian situation in Gaza which is dire, and only worsening," a Foreign Ministry statement said.

Israel started its war on Gaza after the Oct. 7, 2023 cross-border incursion by Hamas. It has since killed more than 31,000 Palestinians and pushed the territory to the brink of famine.

Australia had joined its Western allies including the US and UK in January in suspending funding to the organization after Tel Aviv alleged a dozen UNRWA workers were linked to the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas inside Israel.

The statement issued by Foreign Minister Penny Wong said the decision to the temporary pause was taken "following steps to strengthen the integrity of UNRWA operations."

Besides unfreezing $6 million to UNRWA, Canberra will also support efforts by Jordan and the UAE to assist with the delivery of vital humanitarian aid to civilians in Gaza.

A Royal Australian Air Force C-17A Globemaster will deliver a supply of 140 Australian Defence Force aerial delivery parachutes for use in humanitarian assistance airdrops, according to the statement.

The press release said the decision is in line with steps taken by Canada, Sweden and the EU, and it is "expected that more countries that have paused will take a similar approach."

Canberra acknowledged that only UNRWA has the infrastructure to receive and distribute aid on the scale needed in Gaza, urging Israel to recognize its mandate and work transparently to support its integrity.

Australia also reiterated its call for an "immediate and enduring humanitarian" cease-fire in Gaza that will "enable unconditional release of hostages, and the urgent humanitarian relief that is needed."

"The best available current advice from agencies and the Australian government lawyers is that UNRWA is not a terrorist organization, and that existing additional safeguards sufficiently protect Australian taxpayer funding," Foreign Minister Wong said in a press conference in Adelaide.

"What I do know is this, I know there's people starving in Gaza ... I know that UNRWA is critical to providing this assistance to people who are on the brink of starving," she said.













