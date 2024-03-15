2 killed, 58 injured as tornado tears through 2 US states

Powerful storms hit eastern Indiana and western Ohio states in the US on Thursday evening, killing at least two people, knocking out power to thousands, destroying parts of some towns, and sparking search and rescue efforts, Logan County Sheriff Randall Dodds told CNN-affiliate WSYX TV channel.

Authorities also reported injuries in the two states, with at least 20 in Ohio and 38 in Indiana.

More than 5,000 businesses and homes were knocked out in Indiana and 20,000 in Ohio early Friday, according to the PowerOutage website.