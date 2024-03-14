US sends military reinforcements to its bases in Syria amid terrorist YPG/PKK occupation

The US military has dispatched additional military reinforcements to its bases in eastern Syria's provinces of Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor, according to local sources on Thursday.

A convoy of US forces entered Al-Hasakah Thursday overnight through the Al-Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria, the sources said.

The convoy, consisting of 40 vehicles, including five Bradly fighting vehicles, reached US bases in areas under the occupation of the PKK/YPG in rural Deir ez-Zor, including the Omar oil fields, the sources said.

The US had dispatched four convoys of military reinforcements to its bases in Al-Hasakah and Deir ez-Zor in January and February.

Since 2015, US forces in Syria have trained thousands of YPG/PKK terrorists in their military bases in the region under the pretext of combating terrorism.

The US has also provided YPG/PKK terrorists with huge amounts of weapons and combat equipment.

In October 2019, during Türkiye's cross-border anti-terror push Operation Peace Spring, the US forces withdrew from the area to reinforce their presence around oil wells in northeastern Syria.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.