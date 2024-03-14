Russia allegedly jams signals on UK aircraft carrying Defense Minister Grant Shapps: Report

Russia is suspected of jamming the GPS signal of a Royal Air Force (RAF) aircraft that was carrying UK Defence Secretary Grant Shapps back to the UK from a diplomatic trip to Poland, British media said Wednesday.

The incident occurred as the plane traversed airspace above Kaliningrad, a Russian territory between Poland and Lithuania, according to the Independent newspaper.

The aircraft, an RAF Dassault 900LX Falcon jet named, Envoy, faced interference with its GPS signal for about 30 minutes which disrupted the communication systems onboard and rendered phones unable to connect to the plane's wifi system.

Pilots were forced to rely on alternative navigation systems to ensure the safe continuation of the flight.

While the motive behind the attack remains unclear, Shapps' presence on the flight raises questions regarding potential deliberate targeting.

Officials have, however, emphasized that the safety of the aircraft was not compromised.

The Independent, citing a defense source, said the incident was labeled "wildly irresponsible" and an unnecessary risk posed to a civilian aircraft.