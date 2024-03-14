Russia accuses France of trying to reinforce its presence in Armenia to spy on nearby states

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Wednesday that France is trying to solidify its presence in Armenia so it can spy on neighboring states and prevent peace agreements with Azerbaijan from being implemented.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova said it would be "naive" to believe that Paris is capable of ensuring Armenia's security.

"If this state had such capabilities, it would apply it in those countries to which it had contractual obligations. France had to do it on the African continent, as it was paid for it," she stressed.

She urged Armenian authorities to inform their people about France's failures in recent years.

"The future of Armenia and the entire South Caucasus is for Paris only a tool, a bargaining chip, one of the ways to maintain its own well-being and preserve its 'reputation,' including against the background of a hybrid war with Russia," she said.

Zakharova accused France of "hiding behind false assurances of solidarity and words of peace" while pursuing their own geopolitical ambitions and anti-Russian course.

"France's presence in the South Caucasus region is an attempt to gather information, monitor the states of the region, and prevent the implementation of the peace agreements that have been reached between the countries. No one hides it. If the true goal was peace and security, France would do everything to ensure that the agreements reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan with the mediation of Russia since 2021 would be implemented," she added.

On French President Emmanuel Macron's suggestion of sending NATO troops to Ukraine, Zakharova slammed it as an attempt to "occupy and divide" the country.

She warned that as a result of the "rash, provocative actions" of even one or two member states of the European Union or NATO, the Ukrainian crisis "may go beyond its geographical scope, acquire a completely different scale and develop uncontrollably."

Commenting on statements by Armenian officials claiming they demanded Russian border guards to withdraw from Zvartnots Airport in Yerevan, Zakharova said the ministry has not received any notification through diplomatic channels, but it could be sent via border guard services.

"The mentioned announcement was made by the Armenian side as part of a series of unfriendly steps and statements by official Yerevan. It is unlikely that such an initiative meets the security interests of Armenia and its citizens, especially given the tasks that Russian and Armenian border guards have effectively fulfilled shoulder to shoulder for many years," she said.

Turning to Armenia's claims to the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Zakharova said "we cannot help but be alarmed by the counterproductive and ultimatum, and sometimes offensive, rhetoric that prevails today in the statements of the Armenian leadership on the topic."

She stressed that if Armenia sincerely wants to address existing problems, they should be discussed at the expert level within the CSTO, while making public statements will bring nothing but harm.

Earlier, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced his intention to withdraw from the CSTO in the absence of an explanation from it regarding its "zone of responsibility" in Armenia.















