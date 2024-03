A 5.4 magnitude earthquake struck Montenegro early Thursday, the country's Institute of Hydrometeorology and Seismology said.

The seism jolted the country's central city of Niksic at 4.06 a.m. local time (0306GMT), the institute said in a statement.

The epicenter was located at 14 kilometers deep (8.7 miles), it added.

The earthquake was also felt in neighboring Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Kosovo, and Albania.

No casualties or injuries were reported.