1 killed, another severely injured in hard landing of Mi-8 helicopter in Russia

One person was killed in a hard landing of a Mi-8 helicopter in Russia's Far Eastern Magadan region, officials said.

Sergey Nosov, the region's governor, said in a statement that 17 passengers and three crew members were on board.

In a separate statement, the Emergency Ministry said the helicopter made a crash landing near the Kvartsevaya hill, 75 kilometers (46.6 miles) north of the village of Evensk.

The aircraft was flying from the Omolon gold mining company site to the village of Omsukchan.

According to preliminary information, the dispatcher managed to report an engine failure.

The investigators of the Eastern Interregional Investigation Department for Transport opened a criminal case under violation of the rules of traffic safety and operation of air transport following the incident.