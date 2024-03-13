Top Turkish, Qatari diplomats discuss situation in Gaza

The Turkish and Qatari foreign ministers on Tuesday discussed the situation in the Gaza Strip, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

In a phone call, Hakan Fidan and Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani exchanged views on the humanitarian situation in Gaza and initiatives to achieve a cease-fire, the sources said.

Israel has waged a retaliatory offensive on Gaza since a cross-border attack by Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023, which killed nearly 1,200 people. The offensive has killed around 31,200 Palestinians and injured over 72,900 others besides mass destruction, displacement and shortages of necessities.

Israel has also imposed a crippling blockade on the Palestinian enclave, leaving its population, particularly residents of northern Gaza, on the verge of starvation.