Thunberg and other activists removed from Swedish parliament entrance

Stockholm police on Tuesday removed Greta Thunberg and other climate activists from the entrance to the Swedish parliament, the TT News Agency reported.



The 21-year-old activist and others from the Fridays for Future movement began their protest on Monday.



A statement released by largely youthful activists drew attention to urgent social crises and the need for immediate and equitable change.



The demonstrators were first dragged away from the entrance, and Thunberg was subsequently detained and taken away in a police vehicle.



A police spokesman confirmed to TT that several people had been questioned briefly.



