HUNGARY SUMMONS U.S. AMBASSADOR OVER BIDENS REMARKS

The Hungarian Foreign Ministry summoned U.S. Ambassador David Pressman on Tuesday because of President Joe Biden's remarks about Prime Minister Viktor Orban wanting to run a "dictatorship."

"Since such a lie has been said in connection with the Hungarian prime minister, we summoned the ambassador of the United States to the ministry, who was here today," said Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Szijjarto said Deputy Minister Levente Magyar received the American ambassador.

"We asked the ambassador to present the quote and the time and place where the prime minister allegedly made such a statement," said Szijjarto.

Hungary "is not obliged to take lies from anyone, even if that person is the president of the United States," he said.

During a presidential campaign stop Friday in the U.S. state of Pennsylvania, Biden said Orban "doesn't think democracy works and is looking for dictatorship,".

Orban is the first European leader to publicly support Donald Trump's bid in the November 2024 U.S. presidential election.