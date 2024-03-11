Azerbaijan says Armenia tried to carry out reconnaissance flights over Tovuz district

Azerbaijan on Monday said Armenia tried to carry out reconnaissance flights over the country's northwestern Tovuz district.

A statement by the Defense Ministry said Armenian forces tried to conduct the flight near the settlement of Esrik using a quadcopter.

"The unmanned aerial vehicle detected as a result of the vigilance of our units was neutralized by special technical means," the ministry added.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have remained tense since 1991, when the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that also opened the door to normalization.

Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh after an "anti-terrorism operation" in September 2023, after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.