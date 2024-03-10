AT LEAST 3 KILLED, 12 INJURED IN UKRAINES DONETSK, KHERSON REGIONS FROM RUSSIAN AIRSTRIKES

At least 3 killed, 12 injured in Ukraine's Donetsk, Kherson regions from Russian airstrikes

At least three people were killed and 12 injured in the Donetsk and Kherson regions of Ukraine due to Russian airstrikes, authorities said Saturday.

"Chasiv Yar came under another attack — a person died," Donetsk Gov. Vadym Filashkin said in a statement on Telegram. "Two high-rise buildings were damaged."

Filashkin said the settlement of Ocheretyne was also under Russian shelling, where there is information about a wounded person.

In an earlier statement, Filashkin reported that nine people were injured in the region in the past day.

Elsewhere, Kherson Gov. Oleksandr Prokudin said two people died and two were injured in the region.

The Russia-Ukraine war, which entered its third year at the end of last month, has claimed the lives of at least 10,500 civilians and injured more than 19,800, according to the latest UN figures.













