Greece, Türkiye to hold political dialogue in Turkish capital on Monday

Greece and Türkiye will hold a political dialogue in the Turkish capital Ankara on Monday, said an official statement.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Burak Akcapar and his Greek counterpart Alexandra Papadopoulou will discuss bilateral relations and regional and international developments, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

This dialogue is part of ongoing political discussions between the two countries, said the ministry, following on a series of such discussions between the Aegean neighbors in recent months.