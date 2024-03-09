Sweden resumes payments to UNRWA

Sweden said on Saturday it would resume suspended payments to the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), with a grant of 200 million crowns ($20 million).

Several countries, including the United States and Britain, paused their funding to UNRWA after allegations by Israel that a dozen of the agency's 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The Swedish government said it had resumed payments after UNRWA agreed to strengthen internal controls and to extra checks on its employees, among other measures.







