 Contact Us
News World Sweden resumes payments to UNRWA

Sweden resumes payments to UNRWA

Reuters WORLD
Published March 09,2024
Subscribe
SWEDEN RESUMES PAYMENTS TO UNRWA

Sweden said on Saturday it would resume suspended payments to the U.N. refugee agency for Palestinians (UNRWA), with a grant of 200 million crowns ($20 million).

Several countries, including the United States and Britain, paused their funding to UNRWA after allegations by Israel that a dozen of the agency's 13,000 staff in Gaza took part in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel.

The Swedish government said it had resumed payments after UNRWA agreed to strengthen internal controls and to extra checks on its employees, among other measures.