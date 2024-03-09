Nearly 11,000 civilians have died in Ukrainian war: UN

The UN said Friday that the war in Ukraine has resulted in at least 10,703 deaths.

The deaths include "594 children" and 20,146 more, including 1,316 children, have been injured," Mohamed Khaled Khiar, UN assistant head for Middle East, Asia and Pacific, said at a Security Council meeting on Ukraine.

"We condemn all attacks on civilians and civilian infrastructure -- they are prohibited under international law," he said, stressing that the attacks are "unacceptable and must stop now."

Lisa Doughten, UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs Director for the Humanitarian Financing and Resource Mobilization Division, emphasized that attacks against civilians constitute a violation of international humanitarian law and noted the need for all parties to protect civilians.

The UN continues "to face significant obstacles to reaching everyone in need," she said and added that humanitarian access to parts of Russian-occupied Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and the Zaporizhzhia regions are restricted.

There is "an estimated 1.5 million people in need of life-saving assistance," she said,