The UN Food and Agriculture Organization said on Friday its food price index decreased for seventh straight month in February.

The index averaged 117.3 points, down 0.9 points from 118.2 the previous month. The reading was the lowest since February 2021.

Cereal prices were down by 22.4%, dairy prices 13.4%, vegetable prices 11%, and meat prices 0.8% year-on-year. But sugar prices increased by 12.5% over the same period.