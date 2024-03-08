President Erdoğan: "We are ready to host the peace summit between Ukraine and Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday held a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.

Here are some key points from President Erdoğan's speech:

"I would like to welcome President Zelenskiy and his delegation once again in your presence. I offer my condolences for the Ukrainian citizens who lost their lives due to the war that has been going on for two years. In today's meetings, we discussed the developments related to the war in detail.

I emphasized the territorial integrity and independence of our strategic partner Ukraine. The regional and global ramifications of the war are increasing. Despite the diplomatic steps taken, such as the negotiation table we established in Istanbul in March 2022, which could have paved the way for peace, no progress has been made.

We are ready to host a peace summit that includes Russia. The Black Sea initiative prevented a global food crisis. That agreement was also made in this hall. We are ready to provide the support needed to reach a new agreement as we did before."









