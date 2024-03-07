Zelenskyy signs decree on transfer of conscripts to reserve

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday signed a law on the transfer of conscripts to the reserves.

The decree, published on the presidency's website, said Ukrainian military personnel whose term of service expired since martial law was imposed on Feb. 24, 2022, and whose military service has been extended "beyond the established terms," will be released into the reserves this April and May.

The decree, effective immediately, applies to military personnel of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the State Transport Special Service and other military formations.

Zelenskyy later said in an evening address that, at the request of the military command, a few weeks are needed to prepare to replace those who will be released into the reserves.

"I know that some of them have signed a contract to serve in the defense forces. I am grateful to everyone," he said.













