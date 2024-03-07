Germany, UK stress urgent need for humanitarian cease-fire in Gaza

Germany and the UK emphasized on Thursday the urgent need for a humanitarian cease-fire in the Gaza Strip as the humanitarian situation in the enclave continues to worsen.

"We both sent an urgent appeal today-on behalf of the United Kingdom and Germany-when we say we urgently need to agree on a humanitarian cease-fire. We need a breakthrough in the negotiations," German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said at a joint press conference with her British counterpart David Cameron in Berlin.

Baerbock's remarks were echoed by Cameron, who said diplomatic talks should focusing on how to stop the fighting.

"We want this pause to happen now with this hostage deal that is now on the table and Hamas should accept it," he added.

Both the ministers called on Israel to open up more border crossings to allow much-needed humanitarian aid into Gaza.

Israel has killed more than 30,000 Palestinians in Gaza since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas incursion, which claimed about 1,200 lives. The military campaign and siege have also led to mass displacement, destruction and conditions for a famine.