SENIOR RUSSIAN OFFICIAL SAYS ODESA STRIKES TARGET WAS NOT ZELENSKYY

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council, has declined reports claiming Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was the target of Wednesday's strike on the Black Sea port of Odesa. The Russian attack came as Zelenskyy was giving a tour of the city to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

"That's all obvious to everyone. That there was no strike at (Zelenskyy's) cortege in Odesa. If (such a) target had been set it would have been hit," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

Medvedev, who served as the Russian president in 2008-2012, said the strike hit exactly what it was targeting-a naval drones warehouse-near the port. The Defense Ministry had earlier confirmed it carried out the strike.

"Every cloud has a silver lining," Medvedev said, meaning every upsetting situation has a positive aspect, even though this may not be immediately apparent.













