Moldova: If Vladimir Putin was not stopped in Ukraine he would keep going

During her visit to Paris on Thursday, Moldova's President Maia Sandu expressed concerns about Russian interference in her country. She warned that if President Vladimir Putin was not stopped in Ukraine, he would continue his efforts to destabilise neighboring nations. After signing a defense and cooperation agreement with French President Emmanuel Macron, Sandu emphasized the importance of halting the aggressor's advances before they get any closer to either nation.

Published March 07,2024
Moldova's president said on Thursday that Russia was renewing its efforts to destabilise her country and warned that if President Vladimir Putin was not stopped in Ukraine he would keep going.

"If the aggressor is not stopped, he will keep going, and the frontline will keep moving closer. Closer to us. Closer to you," Maia Sandu said after signing a defence and cooperation agreement with President Emmanuel Macron in Paris.

"Europe must therefore present a united front. Aggression must be repelled by a strong force."