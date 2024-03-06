Russia: US nuclear facilities in Northern Europe will be 'legitimate targets'

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that Northern European facilities housing American nuclear weapons would be considered legitimate military targets in a direct clash between the Russian Federation and NATO.

Commenting on Finland's President Alexander Stubb's remarks about the importance of having nuclear deterrence forces, Zakharova told a news conference in Sochi that such objects would be a source of a direct threat to Russia.

"You don't need to be a military strategist to understand that such objects will pose a source of direct threat and will inevitably be included in the list of legitimate targets defined by the scenario of a direct military clash between our country and NATO," she stressed.

Contrary to Stubb's expectations, the spokeswoman said, the deployment of US nuclear weapons will worsen the security of host countries.

Zakharova wondered if Stubb asked the opinion of his voters on the issue and whether he himself realizes the risks of such a move.

"To what extent Finnish citizens are aware of the risks they will have to face is a big question. ... Because (such a decision) will really change a lot in the context of the security of this country and other issues relevant to this state," she said.

Finland, which has a land border with Russia, joined as the 31st member of NATO last year in response to Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine. It's neighbor, Sweden, is also in the final stages of accession into the military alliance.

Separately, speaking at the Knowledge Marathon in Sochi, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia adheres to its military doctrine, which allows for the use of the nuclear weapons only if the country's existence is threatened.

"Everything related to nuclear weapons is set out in our relevant doctrine. And again, if you get away from the lawyers' language, it is a farewell weapon, meaning if something threatens the existence of our country, then nuclear weapons (will be used)," he said.

Turning to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) Tuesday decision of issuing arrest warrants for two Russian military commanders, Zakharova said it is legally null and void because Russia is not a member to the establishment.

"Russia and many other countries do not participate in this so-called court. So "emissions" of this body have no force for us and are legally null and void," she stressed.

The court said commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Force Sergey Kobylash, and commander of the Black Sea Fleet Viktor Sokolov are wanted "in the context of the situation in Ukraine for alleged crimes committed from at least 10 October 2022 until at least 9 March 2023."