Russia adds former world chess champion Kasparov to list of 'terrorists'

Russia on Wednesday added former World Chess Champion Garry Kasparov to the list of "terrorists and extremists."

His name was added to the list of "terrorists and extremists" on the website of the Financial Monitoring Service of the Russian Federation (Rosfinmonitoring).

Kasparov, a Russian citizen whose father is Jewish and whose mother is Armenian, became the world champion in chess in 1985-2000.

Kasparov, who ended his chess career in 2005, was involved in political opposition movements against Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He started living abroad after and received Croatian citizenship in 2014.

Criticizing Putin at the start of the Ukrainian war, he called for "military support of Ukraine against Russia."

Kasparov was added to the "foreign agents" list in Russia on May 20, 2022.





